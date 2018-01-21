Something went wrong with the connection!

Nearly 140 commercial units sealed in Delhi

January 21
06:10 2018
NEW DELHI: Nearly 140 commercial units in three markets in areas falling in north and south Delhi have been sealed for alleged violation of municipal norms, officials said.
The action on 39 units in three markets under NDMC and 103 units in SDMC areas were taken on the directions of a Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee.
“Twenty-one units were sealed in Sunder Nagar Market, 48 in H-Block, DDA Market in Saket and 34 in B K Dutt Market in Rajouri Garden were sealed for misuse of property,” a senior official of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation said.
In areas falling under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), 10 units were sealed in Lala Lajpat Rai Market, 26 in New Qutub Road Market and three in Timarpur Market, a NDMC official said.
The monitoring committee recently held a meeting and more markets are likely to face action in coming days.-PTI

