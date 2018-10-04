Netflix acquires rights for ‘Rajma Chawal’

MUMBAI: Netflix has purchased the rights to “Rajma Chawal”, headlined by veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, and the film will be available exclusively on the digital platform worldwide on November 30.

The announcement came before the movie, directed by Leena Yadav, premieres at the BFI London Film Festival in October, the streaming giant said in a press release.

Yadav, best known for 2015’s critically-acclaimed “Parched”, said she is looking forward to her association with Netflix.

Set in the interiors of New Delhi’s Chandni Chowk, “Rajma Chawal” is a light-hearted story about family in the age of social media. Kapoor plays the role of Raj Mathur, the father, whereas debutante Anirudh Tanwar plays the son, Kabir Mathur.

“The father-son dynamic is a universal human theme, and Netflix, with its global reach and ability to address a range of audiences with rich and resonant stories, was the ideal partner for us.

“Being on Netflix invites the whole world into the lives of a family in Chandni Chowk, and we are excited to bring the tumult, color and vitality of both the family and the area to newer audiences,” the filmmaker said.

Swati Shetty, Director, International Originals and Acquisitions, Netflix, said, “‘Rajma Chawal’ takes the viewer along the highs and lows of family dynamics. Technology and social media are changing human relationships globally, and we’re honored that the stellar team behind this film chose to partner with Netflix on showing their take on this subject to the world.”

The film also features Amyra Dastur and Aparshakti Khurana. PTI

