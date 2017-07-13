Nevada is Out of Marijuana and might not get more

On 1st July, 2017, the state of Nevada legalized recreational sales of Marijuana for its residents as well as the tourists. Since then, reports have confirmed over 40,000 transactions at the state’s dispensaries, recording an estimate of about $3 million worth of sales.

However, even after the legalization of weed in the state, people are unable to get it anymore as there’s almost none left. Even after stocking up over 50 legal dispensaries, the supply of pot has stopped in Nevada.

The reason why none of the people are unable to avail weed is because alcohol distributors are only federally licensed and cannabis distribution, even in the states where it is legal could jeopardize their licenses to operate. –News Source

