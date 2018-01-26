New 2018 board of Punjabi Cultural Society

CHICAGO: The Punjabi Cultural Society of Chicago (PCS) a non-profit community service organization which aims to promote Punjabi Culture within the Indian community and also share it with the mainstream Americans, has announced its working board for the year 2018.

Surinder Singh Palia, a B.E. in Mechanical Engineering from India and residing in Northwest Indiana, was unanimously elected as the 2018 President. Palia has been on the PCS board holding different positions for several years and runs his own business since 2007.

Bhupinder Singh Dhaliwal, an engineer turned business entrepreneur from local Punjabi community, was selected as the Honorary Chairman of PCS for 2018.Dhaliwal born to a family of Punjabi farmers and army personnel from village of Raqba, had his graduation from the Pune University in Electronics Engineering. He immigrated to the US in 1992 and worked for 18 years with Motorola as an engineering manager. He started his business in 2010 and has been a sponsor of PCS. He said he was looking forward to serving as an honorary chairman.

Other directors on the 2018 PCS board as elected are: Bikram Singh Chohan Vice President, Parvinder Singh Nanua Executive Secretary, Manjeet Singh Bhalla Finance Secretary, Surinder Singh Sangha Inter-Community Director, Raibarinder Singh (Robin) Ghotra Sports Director and Pardeep Singh Deol Youth Director.

Upcoming activities of PCS include PCS open house on Sunday January 21 at S.R.S. Palatine to register to join in Bhangra or Giddha teams for. The Bhangra and Giddha practices for Rangla Punjab start on January 28 at Palatine Park District. Item coordinators and instructors please contact PCS officials.

The “Rangla Punjab 2018” event is on Saturday March 31 at Meadows Club in Rolling Meadows, IL, same place as last year.

