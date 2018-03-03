Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

New accent

New accent
March 03
05:10 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Salman Khan is a talented painter, Vidya Balan is into mimicry, Saif Ali Khan is an ace strummer of the guitar and Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal love to don the hat of a disc jockey. Stars, who entertain us with their histrionics on screen, have various aspects to them that often don’t find their way into the films they choose to do.
Another example of this is Shraddha Kapoor, who has a knack of picking up accents. In fact, the actress has entertained audiences on television interviews with her ability to switch from American twang to Russian, British, and French accents. It looks like she is on a new mission now. The actress, who spent a fortnight in Tehri, Uttarakhand shooting for her upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, is drawn to the Kumauni accent. Talking about wanting to fine-tune her newly acquired skill, the actress said, “The Kumaoni dialect sounds unique and different. It needs a fair amount of practice as it is challenging to replicate it as is.”

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • BJP will win 45 seats in Tripura: Himanta AGARTALA: The BJP will form the government after winning around 45 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly, Assam Minister and BJP in-charge for the state Himanta Biswa Sarma today said....
  • Cong rushes top leaders to Meghalaya to explore govt formation possibilities NEW DELHI: With election trends projecting that the Congress could emerge as the single-largest party in Meghalaya, the party today rushed two senior leaders to the northeastern state to explore...
  • Lankesh murder: Man taken into custody for questioning BENGALURU: A man has been taken into custody for interrogation in connection with the killing of journalist and activist Gauri Lankesh by the Special Investigation Team probing the case, an...
  • Shatrughan Sinha wins lifetime achievement award in UK LONDON: Actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha has been honored with a lifetime achievement award for his contribution to the fields of arts and politics at a ceremony in the UK’s Parliament complex...
  • IMF opposes Trump’s import duty plan on steel and aluminum WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that the plans of US President Donald Trump to impose heavy tariffs on import of steel and aluminum would cause damage not only outside the...
  • Married or not? In her recent interviews, Ileana D’Cruz has been creating an element of mystery around her personal life. The media is abuzz with questions on the actress’ marriage and she conveniently...
  • New accent Salman Khan is a talented painter, Vidya Balan is into mimicry, Saif Ali Khan is an ace strummer of the guitar and Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal love to don...
  • Absent luck Shahid Kapoor and wife tt often walk the red carpet hand-in-hand, especially at Bollywood award functions. So, when at a recent awards night, Shahid was spotted minus the missus, we...
  • To Russian with love Shriya Saran, who has been dating Russian sportsman-businessman Andrei Koscheev for a long time now, is all set to get hitched in Udaipur now. With rumors about her marriage making...
  • Sort of mix Having done films as different as chalk and cheese like London, Paris, New York, Bhoomi and Padmaavat, Aditi Rao Hydari says versatility is very important for her. “I have done...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.