New accent

Salman Khan is a talented painter, Vidya Balan is into mimicry, Saif Ali Khan is an ace strummer of the guitar and Shahid Kapoor and Arjun Rampal love to don the hat of a disc jockey. Stars, who entertain us with their histrionics on screen, have various aspects to them that often don’t find their way into the films they choose to do.

Another example of this is Shraddha Kapoor, who has a knack of picking up accents. In fact, the actress has entertained audiences on television interviews with her ability to switch from American twang to Russian, British, and French accents. It looks like she is on a new mission now. The actress, who spent a fortnight in Tehri, Uttarakhand shooting for her upcoming film ‘Batti Gul Meter Chalu’, is drawn to the Kumauni accent. Talking about wanting to fine-tune her newly acquired skill, the actress said, “The Kumaoni dialect sounds unique and different. It needs a fair amount of practice as it is challenging to replicate it as is.”

