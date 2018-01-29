Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

New Entry

New Entry
January 29
05:42 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

There has been much speculation about a sequel to the 2005 hit, No Entry, which had Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.
And now, according to recent reports, producers Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee are considering making a sequel, titled No Entry Main Entry, but with a younger cast.
Instead of the epic combination of Salman-Anil, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will be in the lead roles. Arjun and Ranveer are known for their close camaraderie off-screen, and the makers are more than willing to cash in on it. “The latest is that Ranveer will be approached to play the role of Prem, originally essayed by Salman, while Arjun will play Kishan, who was portrayed by Anil,” a source informed Deccan Chronicle.

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Ladies in waiting Student Of The Year 2, which stars Tiger Shroff in the lead, finally has a release date. Karan Johar, who helmed the first instalment of the franchise and is producing...
  • Another bowled Whether it is Yuvraj Singh-Hazel Keech or Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma, the love affair between cricket and Bollywood is an age-old story. The latest cricketer to be bowled over by a...
  • Song of Australia Parineeti Chopra, the first Indian woman ambassador of the ‘Friend of Australia’ (FOA) advocacy panel by Tourism Australia, has shared her experience in the country in the form of a...
  • Price of fitness Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, rumoured to be in a relationship for the past couple of years, are known for their dedication towards healthy eating, rigorous workouts and a common...
  • New Entry There has been much speculation about a sequel to the 2005 hit, No Entry, which had Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles. And now, according to recent...
  • Empowering girls Taapsee Pannu who is enjoying her success in Bollywood because of her versatility in performance is also known for doing her bit for social cause. Having worked in films like...
  • R-Day celebrated at UN, across US WASHINGTON, Jan 27 (PTI) Scores of diplomats including ambassadors of four of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council – Russia, China, France and Britain attended one of...
  • Sherin’s parents give up custody fight for biological daughter HOUSTON: The Indian-American foster parents of Sherin Mathews, the three-year-old Indian girl who was found dead in a culvert in Dallas, today relinquished custody and parental rights to their biological...
  • IPL Auctions: Rahul, Stokes get huge bids; Gayle goes unsold BENGALURU: Indian opener K L Rahul hit pay dirt with a Rs 11 crore deal with Kings XI Punjab, while controversial England all-rounder Ben Stokes also triggered a bidding war...
  • Dance Karishma to celebrate Kathakanjali India Post News Service SANTA CLARA, CA: Dance Karishma Academy is celebrating its 10th anniversary, titled “Kathakanjali 2018”, on February 17 at 4:30 pm at Mission City Center, Santa Clara....
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.