There has been much speculation about a sequel to the 2005 hit, No Entry, which had Salman Khan and Anil Kapoor in the lead roles.

And now, according to recent reports, producers Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee are considering making a sequel, titled No Entry Main Entry, but with a younger cast.

Instead of the epic combination of Salman-Anil, Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor will be in the lead roles. Arjun and Ranveer are known for their close camaraderie off-screen, and the makers are more than willing to cash in on it. “The latest is that Ranveer will be approached to play the role of Prem, originally essayed by Salman, while Arjun will play Kishan, who was portrayed by Anil,” a source informed Deccan Chronicle.

