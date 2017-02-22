New Indian CG in Chicago wins over community members

CHICAGO: The newly arrived Indian Consul General Ms Neeta Bhushan exuded amiability and confidence while assuring members of the Indian community here that under her stewardship the Indian Consulate-Chicago would work closely with the community and that the Consulate door would remain open to community members for any problem or suggestions.

CG Bhushan was the honored guest at the private reception hosted by community activist and former president of FIA, Rita Singh and her husband Sanjeev Singh at their residence in Naperville on Saturday, February 11. Ms. Bhushan attended this dinner with her mother. CG Bhushan said she was very excited to be in Chicago and was looking forward to serving Indian American Community in Midwest.

This private event was attended by a good number of community stalwarts including Mayor Gopal Lalmalani, FIA Founder President Sunil Shah, Omkar Singh Sangha, Mukesh Shah, Syed Hussaini, Jassi Parmar and Ravi Rawat among others

CG Neeta Bhushan is a 1994 batch Indian Foreign Services diplomat who has recently joined Indian Consulate-Chicago as new Consul General. Prior to taking this charge in Chicago, she was Deputy Chief of Mission in Embassy of India, Abu Dhabi. Incidentally, her husband Mr. Anurag Bhushan is also Indian Foreign Services diplomat who is currently serving as Consul General of India in Dubai

Rita Singh and Sanjeev Singh welcomed Ms. Bhushan with a bouquet and extended their full support to the new CG to get integrated with Indian community in Midwest. Ms. Singh candidly expressed her apprehension that when last CG Ausaf Sayeed completed his term, she was concerned if the new CG would be as community-friendly and approachable. However, CG Bhushan’s charm and pleasant manners won over every one attending the event. Feeling relieved, Rita Singh along with all the community leaders present expressed their confidence that Ms. Bhushan will be the among best Consul Generals that the Indian Consulate-Chicago had the privilege to host so far.

In her thank you speech, Ms. Neeta Bhushan shared that she was looking forward to working with all Indian organizations and community leaders in Midwest and reminded them that the sole purpose of the Consulate was to serve the India American community in Midwest.

Hema Shashtri & Ramesh Soparawala