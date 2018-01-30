New Jersey to challenge Trump immigration order

TRENTON, NJ: Gov. Phil Murphy says New Jersey will join a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump’s decision to end a program that protected those who immigrated to the U.S. as children.

Murphy, a Democrat, said New Jersey would join 15 other states and the District of Columbia in the suit at a news conference.

He announced the decision alongside New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal and Parthiv Patel, who took an oath to become an attorney in New Jersey.

Murphy says Patel is the first beneficiary of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals initiative to be admitted to the state’s bar. They are commonly called dreamers, based on a never-passed proposal called the DREAM Act.

Trump, a Republican, ordered an end to DACA in September.

New Jersey has 22,000 so-called dreamers.-AP

