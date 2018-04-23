Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

New York Indian Film Fest to screen docu on Rituparno Ghosh

New York Indian Film Fest to screen docu on Rituparno Ghosh
April 23
17:00 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Rituparno Ghosh

KOLKATA: A documentary film by director Sangeeta Datta on the life and works of National Award-winning auteur Rituparno Ghosh has been selected for screening at the New York Indian Film Festival.

Ghosh, an avant garde director of Bengali films, passed away in 2013 at the age of 49, following a cardiac arrest.

‘Bird of Dusk’ features Ghosh’s interviews, conversations and texts from personal narratives in ‘First Person’, published serially in a regional newspaper’s Sunday magazine, Dutta said, adding that she had assisted the filmmaker in his award-winning venture ‘Chokher Bali’.

The 18th edition of New York Indian Film Festival (NYIFF), presented by the Indo-American Arts Council, has been scheduled between May 7 and 12.

A Bengali film with English sub-titles, ‘Bird of Dusk’ was shot over the course of a year, Dutta said while talking to the media recently during a discussion on the multi-faceted roles of Ghosh – as a filmmaker, music composer-lyricist, adman and magazine editor.

“The 100-minute film comprises views of eminent personalities who had known him or worked with him, including actors Soumitra Chatterjee, Sharmila Tagore, Aparna Sen, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Arjun Rampal, Konkona Sen Sharma and Nandita Das.”

The film will be screened on May 10 at Village East Cinema, New York City.

Dutta, who has earlier made ‘Life Goes On’ with Sharmila Tagore, Om Puri and Soha Ali Khan, said ‘Bird of Dusk’ charts the journey of a young actor set out to research and study about Ghosh’s life and filmography.

Actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, who has worked with the renowned filmmaker in nine films, said Ghosh’s contributions have been vital for changing the face of Bengali cinema.

“Rituparno Ghosh reinvented my image from a typical mainstream hero to a serious actor in Chokher Bali (2003) and subsequent films,” he added. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • Naidu rejects impeachment notice, says no substantial merit in it NEW DELHI: Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu today rejected the unprecedented impeachment notice given by opposition parties led by the Congress against CJI Dipak Misra, saying it lacked substantial...
  • World will hear ‘positive voices’ against rising protectionism at Modi-Xi summit: China BEIJING: China today said President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will discuss the threat of rising protectionism and the “unprecedented” changes in the world in the past 100...
  • Cong will move SC, says Sibal after RS chairman rejects impeachment notice NEW DELHI: The Congress today lashed out at Rajya Sabha chairman M Venkaiah Naidu for rejecting an impeachment notice filed by opposition parties against Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra...
  • New York Indian Film Fest to screen docu on Rituparno Ghosh KOLKATA: A documentary film by director Sangeeta Datta on the life and works of National Award-winning auteur Rituparno Ghosh has been selected for screening at the New York Indian Film...
  • Foreigners can travel to unrestricted NEW DELHI: Foreign tourists, except those from Pakistan, China and Afghanistan, would now be allowed to visit some of the most pristine locations of the country which, so far, were...
  • Tara Sutaria, who? The new cast of Student of the Year 2 witnesses the debut of Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria. Many might have heard the name Ananya Panday as the girl has...
  • Mysterious spy The trailer of Meghna Gulzar’s Raazi is out, and it’s absolutely gripping at 2 minutes, 21 seconds. Based on Harinder Sikka’s novel Calling Sehmat, the film highlights the India-Pakistan tension...
  • ‘Sweety’ success The past month has been a daze for actor Kartik Aaryan. And his recent film, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety, has a lot to do with it. In his latest...
  • Look alike Anupam Kher is shooting in London for his upcoming film on Manmohan Singh, The Accidental Prime Minister. From the on-set photos, it looks like Anupam has gotten into the skin...
  • Pics courtesy Katrina Kaif is surely treating her fans with amazing pictures of hers. Off late, the actress has been on a photo-sharing spree from the sets of her upcoming film, ‘Zero’...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.