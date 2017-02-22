New York School Dist approves Diwali holiday

NEW YORK: The of Board of Education of Half Hollow Hills Central School District (HHHCSD) of Huntington and Babylon in New York State has decided to have Diwali as an official holiday on the 2017-2018 school year calendar.

Nearby Syosset Central School District and East Meadow School District had recently declared Diwali as an official holiday, while Mineola Union Free School District announced that no home work or examinations would be given on Diwali, reports suggest.

Diwali is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, Sikhs and Buddhists everywhere across the globe.

Indian Americans here have welcomed the HHHCSD Board decision describing it as a step in the right direction, and urged all other public school districts and private-charter-independent schools in New York State to do the same.

Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism, pointed out that awareness about other religions thus created by such holidays like Diwali would make New York State students well-nurtured, well-balanced, and enlightened citizens of tomorrow.

HHHCSD, headquartered in Dix Hills hamlet of New York, serves about 8,550 students in nine schools of Huntington and Babylon communities of Long Island. It has a Mandarin Chinese program. Notable alumni include actor Ralph Macchio, football player Stephen Bowen and professional wrestler Mark LoMonaco. Kelly Fallon is Superintendent of Schools.

India Post News Service