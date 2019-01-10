Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

 Breaking News
  

Next course of action will depend on what people of Kashmir want: Shah Faesal

Next course of action will depend on what people of Kashmir want: Shah Faesal
January 10
17:09 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

SRINAGAR: A day after quitting the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Shah Faesal, who topped the exam in 2009, Thursday said his next course of action will depend on what the people of Kashmir, especially the youth, want him to do.
Faesal said he received both abuse and adulation over his decision to quit the government service but he had “totally expected this”.
“As of now I have quit the service. What I am going to do hereafter also depends on what people of Kashmiri want me to do. More so the youth,” he wrote in Facebook post.
Faesal asked people if they have any ideas for him before he takes a final decision about his future.
“If you are ready to come out of Fb/Twitter and show up in Srinagar tomorrow (Friday), we could think this through together. My choice of politics will be decided by real people not Fb likes and comments,” Faesal added.
The MBBS degree holder said he would share the venue details after he knows who all are coming to meet him.

“Let’s see out of those hundreds and thousands how many are ready to walk the talk. Type yes in the comments below. Don’t tell me later that I should have asked the youth first,” he said.
The former IAS officer is widely tipped to join the National Conference but his Facebook post has given rise to more speculation.
Faesal had resigned Wednesday, protesting against the “unabated” killings in Kashmir and a “lack of sincere reach out” from the Union government.
The 35-year-old said his resignation was also to protest “the marginalization and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism”.
Without naming it, Faesal launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led government at the Centre, saying the “subversion of public institutions like the RBI, the CBI and the NIA has the potential to decimate the constitutional edifice of this country and it needs to be stopped”. PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

ADVERTISEMENT

Star Tours

ADVERTISEMENT

Land Sea Homes

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Submit Feedback – Website Department 

50 SPIRITUAL APPETIZERS – VINOD DHAWAN

50-ad-Indiapost

It’s a lovely book. It feels energetically clear and light. It’s easy to read, dip in and out and most importantly it offers information without fluff! Blessings on this project.

Jac O’Keeffe
Spirituality teacher based in USA.

*Available on Amazon, Flipkart & other online stores*

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Is 10% quota for economically backwards a gimmick?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper


Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List

Enter your email address:

Delivered by FeedBurner

Subscribe to IndiaPost by Email

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post Media Pvt. Ltd.. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.