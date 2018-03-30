Next up from PM, book on stress relief after lives destroyed by paper leaks: Rahul

NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi today kept up his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the CBSE leaks, saying he would now write a sequel to his book “Exam Warriors” to teach students stress relief after their lives were “destroyed” due to paper leaks.

Mocking the prime minister on Twitter, Gandhi attached a photograph of of Modi playing with children.

“PM wrote Exam Warriors, a book to teach students stress relief during exams.

“Next up: Exam Warriors 2, a book to teach students and parents stress relief, once their lives are destroyed due to leaked exam papers,” he tweeted.

The prime minister had also talked about fighting exam stress in his “Mann ki Baat” programme ahead of the board exams.

The Congress has been attacking the prime minister on the CBSE announcing a retest of the Class 10 mathematics and Class 12 economics papers after reports that they were leaked.

It has demanded the sacking of HRD Minister Prakash Javadekar and CBSE chairperson Anita Karwal and a judicial probe by a high court judge.

In another tweet on the occasion of Good Friday, Gandhi hoped peace and love fills everyone’s hearts and homes.

“On this Good Friday, let us forgive those who have hurt us; make peace with those with whom we are at war; let peace and love fill our hearts and our homes,” he said.

Yesterday, Gandhi had targeted Modi over the series of leaks, including CBSE board papers, to say that the “chowkidar” was weak. PTI

