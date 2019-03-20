Something went wrong with the connection!

Nirav Modi arrested, to appear in UK court

March 20
15:51 2019
LONDON: Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the USD 2 billion PNB scam case, was arrested on Wednesday by Scotland Yard in London.

The arrest came days after a London court issued an arrest warrant against him in response to a request by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition in a money laundering case.

“Nirav Deepak Modi, 48 (Date of Birth 24.02.71), was arrested on behalf of the Indian Authorities on Tuesday, 19 March, in Holborn,” the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

“He will appear in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 20 March,” the statement added.

The location of the arrest indicates that Nirav Modi, wanted in India in connection with the Rs 13,500 crore Punjab National Bank scam case, was arrested from where he is believed to have been living in a plush apartment in Centre Point in the West End.

It would seem that his arrest is on an extradition warrant, details of which would become clear when he appears before Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London. PTI

