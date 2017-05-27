No Comparisons between Dangal and Baahubali 2 : Aamir Khan

Mumbai: Perfectionist Aamir Khan recently stated that the collections of his movie ‘Dangal’ should not be compared to those of ‘Baahubali 2’, as both of the movies are good and making the country proud.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has been in the limelight for weeks, breaking all previous box office records in both Indian and international markets. Apparently, it has earned Rs 1,565 crore globally. ‘Dangal’ too isn’t behind due to its exceptional run in China, earning over Rs 1500 crore worldwide.

“I am very happy the film is being appreciated so much in China and across the world. But I don’t think there should be any comparisons.” Aamir said, when asked if his sports drama would be able to beat the Prabhas and Rana Daggubati starrer.

“I have not seen ‘Baahubali 2’ yet but it’s a very successful film and have heard so many good things about it.” he continued. -PTI

