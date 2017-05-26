Please set up your API key!

No ‘First Wives Club’ sequel due to low pay

Hollywood actress and the lead star of the 1996 hit flick ‘First Wives Club’, Goldie Hawn recently revealed that the sequel of the hit movie didn’t take place as the producers were offering them a low pay.

The movie starred the 71 year old actress, along with Hawan, Bette Midler and Diane Keaton.

“They (makers) were afraid of women of a certain age, when they came to do the sequel they wanted to pay us exactly the same amount. It was such an insult.” Hawn said. She continued, “That’s the kind of stuff I look at and I go ‘you know what, I’m taking this other movie’. I got paid very little for it and that movie was ‘Banger Sister’ and I love that movie. She was a great character. It wasn’t about the money it was about respect. It was about being treated that way which was awful. Unheard of!” -PTI

