Please set up your API key!

India Post

No Hockey India League for next year

July 28
09:57 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

An official statement has been made by Hockey India that it will be giving the Hockey India League a break in 2018 and will be back in 2019. The decision was taken during a meeting by the Hockey India Governing Committee on Tuesday.

A number of questions had been floating around regarding the future of the Hockey India League due to its franchise disinterest and financial viability. However, the Committee insists that the decision was taken due to a clash of dates with the Indoor World Cup next year and it’s not the end for HIL.

“It wasn’t possible to hold the HIL along with the World Cup and it would make no sense either. Plus there are the Commonwealth Games, the Asian Games and the World Cup. It would have been very difficult for any country, including India, to ensure full participation in all of these and also the HIL. But let me categorically state that the league would be back in 2019, in the same, if not better way,” RP Singh, the HI and HIL governing committee member said. –News Source

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top
Chicago RealEstate Exhibition

ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • India to be the biggest market for IT services Washington: According to a leading IT expert, India will soon be emerging as one of the biggest market, not only for IT services, but also for hardware products. Keshav Murugesh,...
  • Duo arrested with drugs Maharajganj: Two people have been arrested for carrying drugs worth Rs. 50 lakhs. The duo were caught along the Indo-Nepal border. A joint team of the local police and SSB...
  • India invites the new Mongolian President New Delhi: The new President of Mongolia, Khaltmaa Battulga, has been invited by India for a visit, just a few days after he won the Presidential Elections. Known to be...
  • No Hockey India League for next year An official statement has been made by Hockey India that it will be giving the Hockey India League a break in 2018 and will be back in 2019. The decision...
  • A beginning of good time for Women’s cricket: Mithali Raj Indian skipper Mithali Raj won millions of hearts with her team’s performance at the ICC World Cup. Overwhelmed with a warm welcome, the captain of the Women’s Cricket team said...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.