NO JOKE THIS

India Post News Service

Jaswant Singh Gandam

PHAGWARA/JALANDHAR: One of the most loved standup comedian- turned -actor Kapil Sharma’s marriage with his college time sweetheart Ginni Chatrath was among the most waited for by the fans.

It took place in posh hotel Cabbana Resorts, Phagwara, on December 12 night as per Hindu rituals and on December 13 morning at Ginni’s place in Hardev Nagar in Jalandhar as per Sikh maryada.

Bhavneet Chatrath aka Ginni belongs to Sikh family and thus four ‘lavans’ (perambulation around Guru Granth Sahib) were taken after the nuptial knot was tied as per Hindu religion’s seven ‘pheras’.

Security at Kapil-Ginni wedding was so tight that Cabbana Resorts was turned into a fortress with deployment of 200 bouncers, besides stringent police bandobast.

Even hotel’s outer walls were covered with black curtains for thwarting wayside peeping toms. The entry was strictly with cards having bar codes.

Kapil Sharma came to hotel around 7 pm and was escorted by security into the hotel with army of media, including TV channels and photographers, being kept waiting for long to get a click.

Director brothers of his debut Hindi film ‘Kis Kisko Pyar Karoon’ Abbas and Mustan were the only duo from Bollywood to attend the wedding.

Besides Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, who featured in his show ‘Comedy Nights with Kapil’, others who attended the wedding included fellow artists Sumona Chakravarti, Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sudesh Lehri, Balwinder Vicki aka Chacha Raunki Ram, Gurpreet Ghuggi, Sardul Sikander and Amar Noori, Ranjit Bawa, Dubai-based billionaire business magnate couple K.S. Bassi and Jassi Bassi, Punjab ministers Sukhwinder Singh Randhawa, OP Soni.

The evergreen Gurdas Mann regaled the ‘baratis’ and guests with his choicest numbers, making them break into impromptu ‘Bhangra’ with Kapil also dancing.

TV actress Anshu Sahni, who shared stage with Mann, called Kapil her brother, saying, “Mere Veer da viah,mainu goddeu goddey chaa’(I am over brimming with ecstasy as it is my brother’s wedding).

Kapil made a stunning entry into the pandal through a 200 foot long tunnel dug up near pool side of the Resort with his friends dancing all the way.

The groom came dressed in mehndi color achkan with golden intricate weaving and white self-print pyjama, the bride complimented him in red and golden lehnga.

Ginni chose to wear mehndi color jewellery to contrast with her dress and match with Kapil’s achkan. Kapil wore a light golden color turban which had embellishment of kundan jewellery on it. He wore long multi-colored necklace of green stones and carried along a sword with green and golden sheath giving a maharaja kind of look.

During Anand Karaj’ the next day, Kapil was clad in a white and golden sherwani with dark pink turban. His bride Ginni was seen in dark pink heavily embroidered traditional lehnga, covering half her face behind a dupatta.

Unlike the preceding night ceremony, Kapil sat so silent and serious that it was hard to digest. Even the ‘raagi jatha’ performing the Anand Karaj commented, “It sounds strange seeing Kapil in such a serious mood).

This ceremony was later live-streamed on Kapil’s YouTube channel Kapil Sharma K9.

An army of 300 cooks prepared scrumptious dishes, suiting taste buds of all guests, with Indian, Punjabi, French, Hyderabadi, Continental, Japanese and Thai items marking it.

Religious ceremonies ‘Mata Ki Chonki’ (Jagran) at Amritsar and Akhand Path at Jalandhar preceded the wedding.

Reception In Amritsar AMRITSAR: Comedian Kapil Sharma hosted a grand wedding reception in Amritsar on December 14 after tying the knot with Ginni Chatrath. The two got married in a Hindu ceremony followed by an Anand Karaj ceremony in Jalandhar. The two then reached Kapil’s home town of Amritsar for the wedding reception at the Radisson Blue hotel. The celebrations that kicked off with the comedian’s big fat Punjabi wedding in Jalandhar reached at its peak at the couple’s star-studded Amritsar reception where the who’s who of Punjabi entertainment industry were present from Malkit Singh, Daler Mehendi, Kanth Kaler, Babbu Maan to name a few. Kapil’s friends Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Rajiv Thakur, Kiku Sharda seem to be on extended break from work to fully enjoy their yaar ki shaadi. The gang will also be seen in the upcoming season of The Kapil Sharma Show. Kapil and Ginni were in joyous mood throughout their reception and sported a wide grins on their faces as they greeted their guests with much enthusiasm. While the groom looked dapper in wine coloured velvet bandhgala, the bride looked stunning in pastel pink and green lehenga.

