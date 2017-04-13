Please set up your API key!

India Post

No knowledge of Jadhav’s whereabouts, working to get him back: MEA

April 13
11:30 2017
NEW DELHI: India has no knowledge of former navy officer Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location in Pakistan or his condition, the Ministry of External Affairs said today and asserted that the government is making all efforts to get him back.

46-year-old Jadhav has been awarded death sentence by a Pakistani military court on charges of alleged “espionage and sabotage” activities.

“India has no knowledge of Kulbhushan Jadhav’s location and his condition. We are making all efforts to get him back but we can’t reveal the steps that will be taken to achieve it,” the MEA said.

“We are in touch with Pakistan through our High Commission on this immensely important issue,” it said.

The issue has triggered fresh tension in Indo-Pak ties and India has warned Pakistan of the “consequences” Jadhav’s hanging could have on their ties and vowed to go “out of the way” to save him amid pervasive outrage in the country. –PTI

