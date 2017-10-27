No new development at Dokalam: Govt

NEW DELHI: India today said there are no new developments at Dokalam and its vicinity and that reports to the contrary were incorrect.

“I would like to reiterate that there is no new development at the face-off site and its vicinity since the August 28 disengagement,” External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

He was asked about a media report about China ramping up its military presence in areas close to Dokalam. “The status quo prevails in the area and any suggestion to the contrary is incorrect and mischievous,” said Kumar.

Troops of India and China were locked in a 73-day-long standoff in Dokalam since June 16 after the Indian side stopped the building of a road in the disputed area by the Chinese Army. Bhutan and China have a dispute over Dokalam.

The MEA on August 28 had announced that both sides were disengaging from the face-off site.-PTI

