No Problem in working with Dravid: Ravi Shastri

Mumbai: Indian Cricket Team’s Head Coach, Ravi Shastri has made it clear that he has no problem in working with the former Indian cricketer, Rahul Dravid, if he joins the support staff as a consultant.

“I’m very clear about that. Rahul can bring great advantages and we all know that. If he can decide on how he can divide his time and let the BCCI know when he can be available, I am all for it,” he stated.

When it came to Zaheer Khan, another name suggested by the Cricket Advisory Committee, Shastri said that he would be fine if he meets all conditions as required by the BCCI and can be invited as and when required.

He also made it quite clear that he doesn’t intend to disrespect any individual who are experience and can be used as an advantage for the team. “I have myself given this a serious thought. It’s a long way forward – two years – and there’s going to be a lot of planning required in terms of inviting consultants from time to time,” he said. –News Source

