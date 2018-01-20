No reconciliation

From parties to film screenings to vacations, divorced couple Hrithik and Sussanne are spotted together almost everywhere. This very closeness has sparked rumors of their reunion. Buzz has it that Hrithik and Sussanne are in love again.

A source told Deccan Chronicle, “Hrithik and Sussanne are working it out. They identified the stress areas in their relationship and are doing their best to work their way around them. Give them time – they will come together again.”

But a member from Roshan family has dismissed rumors of reconciliation. “They are done with one another — to even suggest that they can be a couple again is ridiculous. They’ve agreed to meet and spend time together for their children’s sake. Beyond their obligation as parents, both Hrithik and Sussanne have their own separate lives,” the member told the daily.

