No Word from Trump Admin on raising India’s NSG bid with China

Washington: US President Donald Trump and his administration are yet to inform if they approached the issue of raising India’s NSG bid with the top Chinese leadership, but have said that they support India’s “full membership” to the four multilateral export control regimes.

China has been blocking India’s entry into the Nuclear Supplier’s Group since a while, but both the previous US administrations of George W Bush and Barack Obama had placed this issue as a top priority.

While Trump had a successful Summit in Florida with the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping, the White House is still mum on this topic.

The Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson has also been to China for a number of meetings with his Chinese counterparts.

Both Trump and Tillerson have publicly said that the major part of meetings discuss about North Korea and trade issues.

China has taken up a two step “non-discriminatory” process of admitting the countries in NSG who haven’t signed the nuclear-Non -Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Apart from India, its neighbor Pakistan has too applied for the NSG membership. -PTI

