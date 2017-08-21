Non-stop flights from Delhi-Stockholm route with all-women crew by Air India

New Delhi: Air India has recently launched its non-stop, all women crew flight from Delhi to Stockholm, making Sweden its tenth destination in Europe.

Air India will be flying this route thrice a week, on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

“With an increase of passenger volume between India and Sweden by 50% in three years, the direct flight is likely to further bolster the growing relationship between India and Sweden. The flying time of passengers will be reduced by at least two hours,” the Embassy of Sweden stated.

The Chairman of Air India, Ashwani Lohani said, “We are confident that Air India’s first foray to Scandinavia would add new dimensions to trade, commerce and tourism between India & Sweden.”

“Sweden is blessed with a lot of natural beauty – a long coastline, dramatic mountains and rolling landscapes along with the vibrant and hip capital of Stockholm. The combination of authentic nature experiences, progressive cities, and a modern sustainable lifestyle sets Sweden aside as a unique destination. We hope that more Indians will discover Sweden in the near future. Stockholm Arlanda is the fastest growing airport in Scandinavia. Since 2013, there has been robust growth in the number of intercontinental direct routes to and from Stockholm Arlanda, with a total of 19 direct routes now established,” the Sweden Embassy said. –News Source

