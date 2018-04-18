Nordic countries back India’s bid for UNSC permanent membership

STOCKHOLM: Nordic countries have backed India’s bid for permanent membership in a reformed and expanded United Nations Security Council, terming New Delhi as a “strong candidate” for the world body’s top organ.

In a joint statement, issued late last night here after the first Indo-Nordic Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his counterparts from the five Nordic countries – Sweden, Denmark, Iceland, Norway, Finland –

reaffirmed their support for the UN and the Secretary-General’s reform efforts to ensure the world body is more accountable and effective to the realities of the 21st century.

Modi, Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, Finnish Premier Juha Sipila, Iceland Premier Katrin Jakobsdottir, Norwegian Premier Erna Solberg and Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven participated at the Summit titled ‘India-Nordic Summit: Shared Values, Mutual Prosperity’.

They also reaffirmed their full commitment to implementing the 2030 Agenda for sustainable development as well as the ambitious implementation of the Paris Agreement.

“The Nordic countries agree that India is a strong candidate for a permanent seat in a reformed Security Council expanded with both permanent and non-permanent members,” the joint statement said.

The Nordic countries and India reaffirmed the need for reform of the UN Security Council, including its expansion in both permanent and non-permanent seats to make it more representative, accountable, effective and responsive to the realities of the 21st century.

The Nordic countries also welcomed India’s membership bid for the Nuclear Suppliers’ Group (NSG) and “reaffirmed their commitment to work constructively within the Group with the aim of reaching a positive outcome at the earliest opportunity,” it said.

India and Sweden co-hosted the India-Nordic Summit on the second and final day of Modi’s visit to Sweden.

India and the Nordic nations also agreed to deepen cooperation on issues related to global security, economic growth, innovation and climate change at the Summit.

The Prime Ministers also pledged to deepen cooperation between India and the Nordic countries and focused their discussions on key issues related to global security, economic growth, innovation and climate change.

The summit emphasized the Indian government’s strong commitment to innovation and digital initiatives as key to prosperity and sustainable development, with national flagship programs such as Make in India, Startup India, Digital India and Clean India.

Nordic solutions in clean technologies, maritime solutions, port modernization, food processing, health, life-sciences and agriculture were also discussed.

The leaders noted that the unique strengths of India and the Nordic countries offer immense opportunities for trade and investment diversification and mutually beneficial collaboration, the statement said.

The leaders reaffirmed the importance of free trade as a catalyst for achieving inclusive growth and realizing the Sustainable Development Goals.

They acknowledged that innovation and digital transformation drive growth in an interconnected world, and underpin a growing engagement between the Nordic countries and India, it said.

Modi and the Nordic leaders acknowledged that terrorism and violent extremism were major challenges for the international community. PTI

