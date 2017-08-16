North Bengal cut off due to floods

Due to the flash floods and landslides, North Bengal and the other north eastern states have been completely cut off from the rest of the country. Reaching via railways or roads is no longer possible as the tracks and roads are underwater.

Apart from that, two people have lost their lives at a landslide in Darjeeling, triggered due to the ferocious rain. According to the weather department’s prediction, Monday will begin with a heavy rainfall.

Almost all the trains going towards North Bengal and the north eastern states have been cancelled or short-terminated, leaving the passengers stranded, without any food, water or ventilation for several hours.

“We expect this monsoon trough to cross over to Gangetic West Bengal by Tuesday. Once that happens, rainfall will decrease in north Bengal,” said G K Das, director (weather), Regional Meteorological Centre, Kolkata. –News Source

