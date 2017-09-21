Please set up your API key!

Not a man-hater

September 21
07:30 2017
A lot of people saw her as a man-hater, but Kangana Ranaut says that was not the case as she had “friends and most of them are men”.

“I am not a man-hater. I am not sure when I became a feminist. The whole perception of inequality and one of being inferior to the other is so bizarre for me to come to terms with that I can’t understand it.

“The law of universal equality makes me look like a feminist but I feel feminism is a sorry state to be in for any society. Because you are lacking something and feminism is acting like a medicine to that illness or disease.”

The 30-year-old actor said in an ideal society, feminism should not exist.

