Not a man-hater
September 21
07:30 2017
A lot of people saw her as a man-hater, but Kangana Ranaut says that was not the case as she had “friends and most of them are men”.
“I am not a man-hater. I am not sure when I became a feminist. The whole perception of inequality and one of being inferior to the other is so bizarre for me to come to terms with that I can’t understand it.
“The law of universal equality makes me look like a feminist but I feel feminism is a sorry state to be in for any society. Because you are lacking something and feminism is acting like a medicine to that illness or disease.”
The 30-year-old actor said in an ideal society, feminism should not exist.