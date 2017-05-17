Not against Legal Immigration: Donald Trump

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he wants to stop people immigrating into the country illegally. In order to execute this idea, he has created a merit-based immigration system which can benefit the high-tech professionals from countries, such as India.

“I want to stop illegal immigration…I want people to come into the country legally. I want people to come in on merit. I want to go to a merit-based system,” he said, while praising the merit-based immigration system of Australia and Canada.

“I like those systems very much, they’re very strong, they’re very good, I like them very much. We’re going to a much more merit-based system,” he said, however, didn’t throw any light on the details of this new system. “I absolutely want talented people coming in, I want people that are going to love our country coming in, I want people that are going to contribute to our country coming in,” he added.

“We want a provision at the right time, we want people that are coming in and will commit to not getting not receiving any form of subsidy to live in our country for at least a five-year period,” Trump hinted. -PTI

