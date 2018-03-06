Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Not ditched Tejas, production to go up: Nirmala

Not ditched Tejas, production to go up: Nirmala
March 06
09:15 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will have to scale up production of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), asserting that the government has not “ditched” the project for any other fighter jet.
Sitharaman also said the government was eagerly awaiting the “Mark II” version of the Tejas and that a number of countries have shown interest in the aircraft indigenously developed by HAL.
“We are not ditching the LCA. We have not gone for anything instead of Tejas. The HAL has to increase production capacity of LCA,” she told reporters.

Currently, the HAL is producing around eight Tejas, a single engine multi-role aircraft, annually and the defense ministry wants it to increase the number to 18 planes per year.
“We are very confident that Tejas Mark II will be a big leap forward to fulfill the single engine fighter requirement of the forces,” she said, adding the government was also considering export potential of the aircraft.
Official sources said the government is likely to soon launch the process to float a global tender for procurement of a fleet of fighter jets to augment IAF’s depleting fighter squadrons. The IAF currently has 31 fighter squadrons against the authorized strength of 42.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) had ordered 40 Tejas Mark-1 version. A request for proposal (RFP) was issued to HAL by the IAF two months back for the procurement of 83 Tejas of the Mark-1A version at a cost of around Rs 50,000 crore.
Sitharaman said the government was examining how to increase the production of the LCA, adding a number of countries have shown interest in procuring the aircraft.

The defense minister’s remarks came amid reports of a view in the defense establishment that Tejas was not enough to maintain IAF’s combat readiness and it needed to quickly procure a fleet of foreign single engine fighters to deal with any possible security challenges facing the country in the wake of the dwindling size of its fighter fleet.
The HAL has been maintaining that Tejas is a world class fighter jet and can effectively play its “defined” role in securing Indian skies.
The HAL is investing Rs 1,300 crore to augment the existing infrastructure so that production of Tejas can be increased to 24 aircraft per year by 2021.
Official sources said no decision could be taken on the long-pending fifth-generation fighter jet project with Russia due to high cost involved in it. The cost of the project is very high. It is still under consideration, they said.-PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

The Vivansaa

ARCHIVES

 Breaking News
  • US steel, aluminium tariffs likely to hurt economies, warns IMF WASHINGTON: The IMF has warned that President Donald Trump’s decision to impose hefty tariffs on imported steel and aluminium is likely to cause damage to the US and its trading...
  • ‘China won’t sit idly by if US harms trade’ BEIJING: China will not “sit idly by” if the US tries to hurt its economic interests, a top official said here after President Donald Trump sparked trade tensions between the...
  • China raises defence budget by 8.1% BEIJING: China has announced an 8.1 per cent hike in its defence expenditure for this year to a whopping USD 175 billion, which is over three times higher than India’s...
  • India, China to benefit from mitigation efforts NEW DELHI: The overall cost of implementing the Paris climate deal between 2020 and 2050 could be offset by savings made from reduced air pollution-related deaths and diseases, a new...
  • BRI for shared benefit, not being imposed: AIIB NEW DELHI: Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) President Jin Liqun has said the Belt and Road Initiative of the Chinese government is for shared benefit and not something which is...
  • ‘India to continue as fastest growing economy’ JAMMU: Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has expressed confidence that India will retain its position of fastest growing economy in the coming decades like China did in the last three decades....
  • India 12th largest holder of US govt securities WASHINGTON: India’s exposure to US government securities rose sharply to a high of USD 144.7 billion at the end of 2017, according to latest official data. The country remained the...
  • Not ditched Tejas, production to go up: Nirmala NEW DELHI: Defense Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) will have to scale up production of Tejas Light Combat Aircraft (LCA), asserting that the government has...
  • 87 cr bank accounts seeded with Aadhaar NEW DELHI: A month before the expiry of the deadline, around 80 per cent of bank accounts and 60 per cent of mobile connections have been linked with national biometric...
  • Rs 5000 cr Action Plan for Champion Sectors NEW DELHI: The government has approved an action plan for 12 champion services sectors, including IT, tourism and hospitality, for realizing their potential through establishment of an Rs 5,000 crore...
  
© 2017 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.