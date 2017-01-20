Nothing in world can give contentment to mind

Every thought, as every spoken word, has some influence on the thinker and on his surroundings. Just as a stone thrown into a pond produces waves that reach all the extremities of the pond, any thought, word or action produces waves in the atmosphere, and these waves travel in all directions and strike against everything in the atmosphere.

They produce some influence in every level of creation. The whole universe is influenced by every thought, word, and action of every individual.

The consideration of action and its influence is highly complicated. It virtually goes beyond the capacity of the human mind to fathom the influence of an action at any level of creation.

In view of this understanding of the individual and his influence on the cosmos, it can be seen that it is highly important that every individual should develop his consciousness in such a manner that he is always right and good.

Know what you want, decide when you want it, figure your plan of action, follow through on it, and never doubt.”

Modern individual

On one side, the individual feels lack of energy and an increase of tensions, and, on the other hand, the fast tempo of modern life does not allow him a moment of real silence. The individual is torn between pressing activity and lack of energy to cope with it. The result is an increase of heart disease and suffering.

There is nothing in the world which could possibly give lasting contentment to the mind because everything is perishable and ever-changing and phenomenal. Therefore, the quest of the mind for happiness is not satisfied, and the mind wanders all the time, seeking a point where it can rest in eternal bliss. A man with such a mind gains lasting satisfaction and contentment only when he comes in tune with the bliss consciousness of Being.

“If it is left without the basis of the bliss of unity within, the mind is as though it were being tossed about like a football, from one point to the other, having no stable status of its own.”

On life’s purpose

Man’s life is to cultivate and give-cultivate the divine power, the divine intelligence, happiness and abundance, and give it out to all of creation. This is the high purpose of the life of man, and it is fortunate to find that every man is capable of reaching this by improving the conscious capacity of his mind and consciously contacting the field of the absolute energy, peace, happiness, and abundance of the eternal, divine consciousness.

The essential nature of Being is absolute bliss consciousness. Without the knowledge of the fundamental of life, absolute consciousness, life is like a building without a foundation. All relative life without the conscious basis of Being is like a ship without a rudder, ever at the mercy of the tossing sea. It is like a dry leaf on the ground left to the mercy of the wind, drifting aimlessly in any direction the wind takes it, for it has no roots to anchor it.

Man’s life is to cultivate and give.

Excerpted from ‘Science of Being and Art of Living’. The 99th birth anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi was celebrated on January 12

Maharishi Mahesh Yogi