NRI, accomplice held for shooting

February 06
06:39 2018
PHAGWARA, Punjab: The Phagwara Police have arrested Canada based NRI Tirlochan Singh and his accomplice Lakhbir Singh of Village Talwandi Sabho for opening fire and injuring one person in Village Hardasspur.

Phagwara Superintendent of Police Parminder Singh Bhandhal said the accused NRI Tirlochan Singh hired few criminals through Punjab Gatka Party President Sarabjit Singh @Babbu to get his parental house at Village Hardaspur vacated. The house was given to a villager Jinderpal few years back as caretaker, but despite repeated requests Jhinderpal was not ready to vacate the house. Finally Tirlochan alongwith accomplices went to the house after midnight , broke open the door and ransacked the house, threatening Jhinder to vacate the house immediately. His men started loading the household goods in the car. During heated arguments the accused opened fire and Amandeep, nephew of Jhinderpal sustained bullet injuries. He was admitted to local civil hospital. SP Bhandhal said that the police is investigating the matter and the remaining accused would be nabbed soon.

The police recovered from the accused two double barrel guns, one country made pistol, eight live cartridges, five empty cartridges, one Activa scootor, one motorcycle, one fridge, one LPG cylinder, seven swords and one Tata Safari Car.

ASHOK KAURA
India Post News Service

