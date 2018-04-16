NRI businessman plans to implement projects worth USD 2bn in India

Something went wrong with the connection!

April 16
16:59 2018
SINGAPORE: A Singapore-based NRI plans to implement projects worth USD 2 billion in India, focusing on green initiatives such as electric vehicles (EVs) and healthcare centre.

“We are doing Conscious Capitalism (that is to) do business which is good for society,” said Bhupendra Kumar Modi, now a Singapore citizen with global business network.

Modi’s Smart Group has spread out USD 1 billion each for a MODICITI, a yoga centre and a Solar City, which are being developed in phases over the next three to five years.

“Ultimately, it is health area. We feel that one of the biggest problems for health is the pollution part,” said Modi, underlining his focus on a hospital-healthcare-healthy living and the EVs in India.

These developments are follow up to Modi’s initiatives which began out of Singapore in 2013.

The MODICITI at Delhi’s Saket estate will have a 1,400-bed hospital as well as research centre and a stem cell laboratory. Currently, a 300-bed hospital is already in operation.

The MODICITI is based on the Singapore’s Health City Novena.

The group is also investing in a Yoga City at Rishikesh, the yoga capital in the Himalayas.

“We are building a centre there as a base for yoga worldwide,” he said, adding that Yoga exercises will have to be adapted to suit various age groups. PTI

