NRI girl wins the US National Spelling Bee

June 08
06:00 2017
Oxon Hill, Maryland: 12 year old, Ananya Vinay from Fresno, California won the Scripps National Spelling Bee, winning an amount of $40,000, on Thursday.

She won the infamous Spelling Bee contest by spelling ‘marocain’, a fabric made up of the warp of rayon or silk.  Held at the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in the suburbs of Washington, the Scripps National Spelling Bee is a 25-word championship.

“It’s like a dream come true. I am so happy right now,” she exclaimed after the proud win.

The competition included candidates from different parts of the United States and other countries like Japan, aged from 6 to 15. More than 11 million competitors had gathered for the national contest. –News Source

