NRIs build multipurpose gym and shelter for the disabled

Jaswant Singh Gandam & Raman Nehra

India Post News Service

PHAGWARA, Punjab: Canada-based business magnate and social service stalwart Sukhi Bath inaugurated a mega project of multipurpose shed with gym for exercise / Yoga / entertainment and motivational seminars in Guru Nanak Old Age Home, Orphanage and shelter for physically challenged and visually impaired people at village Sahni on November 14.

Undertaken by NGO ‘Punarjot’ Welfare Society, the new exercise machines, twisters, paddlers, cross trainers, exercise bikes and yoga mats were bought for this Gym for the elderly and differently-abled mainly with the help of NRIs, according to UK-based international Coordinator of Punarjot Ashok Mehra.

UK-based Kym Rai, Surinder Rai and Manjit Kaur donated machines for the gym in memory of their mother Lakhminder Kaur, he said. Kirpal and Baljit Khabra donated for the roof of the shed in the memory of their father and grandfather, he said.

Hardeep Bhogal spent a lot of time building the shed with modern equipments. Baba Dyal Singh, Director of the Ashram, was appreciated for allowing the NGO to introduce this project. His Canada-based daughter Ranjit Kaur thanked all for their contribution.

NRI Sukhi Bath, who runs an NGO Bath Foundation in Surrey in Canada’s British Columbia Province, donated Rs 14,000 for Punarjot. Sukhi Bath, who has also set up Punjabi Bhavan in Surrey as hub of socio-cultural activities free of cost by various communities, is now planning to plunge in helping Punjab government primary schools.

He is already partnering with environmentalist Baba Balbir Singh Seechewal for greening these schools.

Bath is in talks with state education department officials to extend his generosity in some form of help for state’s 12000 primary schools.

Bath said that he was in touch with Krishan Kumar, Principal Secretary, Punjab Education department for this purpose.

Born in Patara village near Jalandhar in a poor family, Bath left for Canada when he was 20 in 1978 and he now runs five successful businesses there.

Spending quite a good amount on social service, Bath is convinced that education can bring about change.

“Since every child deserves clean water and air besides the right tools of education, my Foundation will do the needful for providing these to the needy primary government schools of Punjab”, adds Bath with a glow in his eyes.

