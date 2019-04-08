Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

NYAY at the core of Congress campaign: Rahul

April 08
16:39 2019
NEW DELHI: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday said the concept of “NYAY” is at the core of its campaign for the Lok Sabha polls and builds on the promises the party has made to the people.

The Congress on Sunday announced ‘Ab Hoga Nyay’ as its battle cry for the Lok Sabha polls and launched a campaign centred around the theme of ‘justice’, while alluding to the party’s proposed minimum income scheme and the ‘anyay’ (injustice) “prevailing under the BJP rule”.

“Our national, cross platform, multimedia campaign is now LIVE. With the concept of NYAY at its core, this campaign builds on the promises we’ve made to the people of India in our manifesto,” Gandhi tweeted, urging people to share the campaign video.

The campaign’s theme song ‘Main hi toh Hindustan hoon’ has been penned by Javed Akhtar, while the campaign film has been directed by Nikkhil Advani.

The themes covered in the campaign include the ‘NYAY’ scheme, poverty eradication, jobs for youth, farmers, women’s reservation, simplified GST, universal healthcare, education and startups, as promised in the manifesto titled ‘Congress will deliver’.

As a special feature of the campaign, thousands of container trucks with Congress campaign advertisements on them will take the party’s message to various parts of the country. PTI

