Obama and Trudeau go for private dinner at Montreal

Montreal: Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau went for a private dinner with former US President Barack Obama at restaurant in Montreal, posting a picture of the two, later on. Trudeau tweeted their picture, with the caption “How do we get young leaders to take action in their communities? Thanks BarackObama for your visit & insights tonight in my hometown.”

A year ago, Obama had hosted a state dinner at the White House for the Canadian PM, which was a first one since 1997.

Obama had also spoken to the Montreal Board of Trade on 7th June, 2017, denouncing the Trump administration for “the lack of American leadership on climate change”. -AP

