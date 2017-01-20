Obama bids farewell to Modi, thanks PM for his partnership

WASHINGTON: Hours before he demits the White House, President Barack Obama made a farewell telephone call to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to thank him for his partnership that enhanced Indo-US strategic ties and reviewed the significant progress achieved on the economic and security fronts, including on defense and civil nuclear energy.

During the conversation between the two leaders yesterday, Prime Minister Modi thanked Obama for his strong support and contribution to strengthening the strategic partnership between India and the US.

The White House, in readout of the conversation, said Obama telephoned Modi to thank him for his partnership and to review joint efforts of cooperation including defense, civil- nuclear energy, and enhanced people-to-people ties.

“Recalling his visit as the chief guest at India’s Republic Day celebrations in 2015, President Obama wished the Prime Minister warm congratulations ahead of India’s upcoming 68th Republic Day anniversary,” the White House said.

“Both leaders discussed the progress they have made on shared economic and security priorities, including recognition of India as a major defense partner of the United States and addressing the global challenge of climate change,” it said.

In New Delhi, the PMO in a statement, said the two leaders “reviewed with satisfaction” the significant all round progress and cooperation in ties between India and the US in the past few years.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to Obama in his future endeavors.

Obama was one of the first leaders to congratulate Modi after his electoral victory in May 2014 and immediately invited him to visit the White House.

The two leaders met at the White House in September 2014.

Since then they have met each other eight times, a record for leaders from India and America.

According to Assistant Secretary of State for South and central Asia Nisha Desai Biswal, the two leaders share a very warm relationship.

“They have a great deal of personal camaraderie. But they also have a great deal of respect for each other for the leadership and the values and the integrity of each other’s approach,” Biswal had said.

Obama, the 44th US President will end his eight years of presidency on January 20. He would be succeeded by Donald Trump.–PTI