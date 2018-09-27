Something went wrong with the connection!

India Post

Obtain particulars of Rohingya for deportation, says Rajnath

Obtain particulars of Rohingya for deportation, says Rajnath
September 27
16:58 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh

KOCHI: Calling all Rohingya in India “illegal immigrants”, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said Thursday state governments have been asked to observe their movements and obtain their personal details so they could be deported to Myanmar. Talking tough on the issue, he said all states including Kerala have been asked to collect data related to Rohingya as they have moved to different parts of the country.

Singh, who recently said all Rohingya in India were “illegal immigrants” as none of them had applied for asylum as refugees, asked opposition parties not to make it a “political issue”. “I appeal all the political parties not to make the issue of national security a political issue. The presence of Rohingya is confined not only to the northeastern states.

They have reached south Indian states including Kerala,” Singh told a meeting of the BJP’s Kerala state council here. “The Centre has directed the states to be cautious. The states have been directed to observe their movements. They should not get documents that could help them prove they are Indian citizens,” the minister said.

He said the issue will be taken up with the Government of Myanmar through diplomatic channels after securing complete details from states. Addressing a seminar organized by the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) recently, Singh had wondered why some people were objecting to the deportation of Rohingya when Myanmar was ready to take them back.

“The home ministry has clarified its position through its affidavit (in the Supreme Court) that these are illegal immigrants and they will be deported. The Rohingya are not refugees. “There is a procedure to get refugee status and none of them followed this procedure. No Rohingya has got asylum in India nor has anyone applied for it. They are illegal immigrants,” he had said.

Hundreds of minorities Rohingya have been killed in the northern Rakhine province of Myanmar by the military in alleged ethnic cleansing, setting of an exodus with lakhs taking shelter in camps in Bangladesh. Many of them are also living in India. Singh had earlier said India would not be violating any international law if it were to deport Rohingya as New Delhi is not a signatory to the UN Refugees Convention, 1951. PTI

 

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

IMPORTANT

Please disable your ad blocker to view this site at it’s best, we do not display spam advertisements (Popups & full Page Ads) or any explicit material.
Advertisements serve as a minor source of income for maintaining the website.
Thanks

Advertisement

Epaper

Follow us on twiter



Polls

Will Yameen allow the new Maldives govt to function?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...


E-paper

Epaper

POPULAR CATEGORIES

Subscribe To Our Mailing List


Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

Enter your email address:

other subscribing options

Like us on Facebook !

Facebook

Download Media Kit

 Breaking News
  
© 2018 Copyright India Post. All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.