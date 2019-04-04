Oddities…in couples

ARCHANA ASTHANA

Couples can be at odds… with each other, with the world, sometimes even with themselves. Situations construed as “odd” in 1965 consisted of two friends with diametrically opposite views and habits ending up as roommates.No surprise that playwright Neil Simon has found this to be a topic worth writing about to much acclaim; Naatak, in its bold venture, adapts the classic play for Indian palettes in testing out both male and female versions at Cubberly Theater in Palo Alto in March. So, naturally, this critic thought to view both to try to find overlaps, meeting junctures or departures in the two renditions, both of which were hilariously entertaining.

The essential story does not depart radically from the original, except for a few directorial prerogatives regarding the setting, local nuanced references and situations unique to the Bay Area. The divorced messy personality who decides to take in the perfectionist friend as a roommate while the latter is coming to terms with a sudden, unexpected divorce, faces a huge departure from the norm in his/her lifestyle. There is now unprecedented cleanliness, normalcy, and organization in his/her hitherto carefree, chaotic environment.

The controlling partner is hurt at the roommate’s carelessness over things small and big, to the point of reacting spouse-like to coming home late. Obviously, the neurotic neat freak and the fun-loving slob have much to contend with, each finding issues to clash over that test the limits of their friendship.

Both versions offer continuous laughter in witty dialogues, quick repartees, situational comedies and the physicality of humor. Puns exaggerated the farcical comedy, and a lighthearted focus on characters, including the half-hearted attempt by the newly divorced friend to commit suicide, kept the humor front and central at all times. There were stereotypical portatures that appealed to either gender: the messiness, gambling, offering spoiled food to his poker playing buddies resonated with how a male divorcee might live, who, nonetheless enjoys life. The female slob, meanwhile is a sucker for her ex-husband’s monetary pressures and succumbs each time to giving him more, is averse to cooking and cleaning, yet looks for a good time.

Noteworthy mentions of physicality of the humor was seen when Rajiv Nema as Oscar, frustrated by Fanindra’s (Harish Agastya) insistence on candles, napkins and gourmet food selections, climbs, walks and jumps all over the well-kept furniture with a completely straight face. Neha Goyal’s Geeta, and Pratiksha Rao’s Suman are flummoxed by the double-entendres and word play presented by their Latino dates, brothers Jesus and Manolo, superbly played by Vikram Ramanarayanan and Anshul Samar respectively.

The plot reaches its bitter sweet climax when each had enough of the other and throws in the towel. The friends finally give each other permission to live their life on their own terms, however dependent or messy it might be, while acknowledging the benefits each has derived from the other person’s company and friendship.

This may be a lesson for all of us to not take ourselves, or life too seriously, embrace inevitable and irreversible changes and to go with the flow as the only way to live. What better way to learn this than through non-stop laughing in this classic uproarious comedy.

Comments

comments