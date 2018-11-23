Odisha to get Rs 285 cr investment in tourism

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha Tourism Minister Ashok Chandra Panda said the state has received investment intents of at least Rs 284.98 crore in the sector during the ongoing ‘Make in Odisha’ conclave.

The investments will create employment opportunities for 2,441 people, the minister said here.

“We have received at least five investment intents worth Rs 284.98 crore during the conclave,” the minister said.

Among key investment intents announced during a special session here, Mayfair Hotels proposed to set up a five-star deluxe resort including a golf course at Satapada near Chilika lake, besides a complex with a world class convention centre and 250 rooms in Bhubaneswar.

“Mayfair has expressed its intent to invest in luxury eco-tourism properties with cottages, besides investing in select Panthanivas properties that the state government intended to lease out to private investors for upgrade, operation and maintenance,” said Souvagya Mohapatra, Executive Director of the Hospitality Group.

IntelliStay Hotels, which operates the Mango brand chain, in collaboration with the Grand Mark Infrastructures, also reaffirmed its plan to set up two star category hotels catering to MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Events) tourism at Bhubaneswar and Konark respectively.

This apart, the group also expressed interest in eco-resorts at select locations in Odisha. The total investment being mooted is approximately Rs 100 crore.

In a boost to the capital citys luxury hotel infrastructure, Welcome Hotels brand chain of the ITC group, Vivanta by Taj and Ramada chain of Wyndham Hotels, all hope to start welcoming guests later next year.

Taj Hotels of the Tata Group also plans to invest in a property at Kalinganagar, Jajpur, under it Ginger brand and the Lemon Tree Group have plans to invest in a luxury hotel in Bhubaneswar, an official of the tourism department said.

Kamat Hotels, which operates properties in Bhubaneswar, Puri and Konark, intends to expand its presence in Odisha by building three new properties, besides exploring opportunities to manage ecotourism properties run by the Forest & Environment Department of the state.

Kabani Tours has also expressed its intent to promote community tourism products such as homestays, camp sites and special projects in heritage walks in the state, besides its plan to invest in training programmes.

Lodging Real Estate firm SAMHI hotels has also expressed its intent to invest in developing brown field projects in Bhubaneswar, the official said.

The minister said, “We have been adopting an approach towards internationalising the state’s tourist destinations by pushing for more direct international air connectivity with Bhubaneswar.”

The minister urged the Centre to include the Buddhist circuit of Ratnagiri-Lalitgiri-Udayagiri under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme to develop the full potential of the places. PTI

