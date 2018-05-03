OFBJP N. CA Zone celebrates Basava Jayanti

MILPITAS, CA: A Basava Jayanthi celebration event on the occasion of birth anniversary of “Vishwa guru Basavanna” was organized by Overseas Friends of BJP – (N. CA Zone) in Milpitas, CA on Sunday, April 22. Many people from Veer Shaiva and other Indian communities in SF Bay Area, attended the event, while (Coordinator of OFBJP – N. CA) inspired and welcomed everyone to the event.

Shivu Vibhuti, in charge of Karnataka cell of OFBJP – N. CA Zone, introduced Basavanna to the attendees with a detailed presentation about Basavanna’s childhood, education and inspirational teachers, enforcing of social reforms as Prime Minister of King Bijjala and building institutions like “Anubhava Mantapa”. He emphasized on the fact that, “Anubhava Mantapa” was a special place hosting people from across South Asia and was structured to make it accessible to everyone in society.

Ashwini Surpur, a community leader and a practicing Veer Shaiva, shared her views on flow of Hindu spiritual culture continuously over the centuries. She believed that Veer Shaiva religion is a continuum for many millennia and Basavanna’s pioneering work brought it to the common people. Nine hundred years ago, he created an ideal society dreamed of in the Vedas; a perfect working socialism not by brute force, but by love and compassion.

A video of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent interaction about Basavanna was shown at the event. Attendees were awestruck at Narendra Modi’s understanding of Basavanna’s vachana philosophy. His explanation of “Sthavarakkalivuntu Jangamakkilivilla” vachana was hair rising. It means “Anything that stagnates degenerates and perishes where as that which flows continuously alone sustains itself”.

Mahadev Karadigudda, leader from Karnataka cell of OFBJP (N. CA. Zone) requested everyone to follow the path of Basavanna’s preaching widely available as Vachanas. He said while Basavanna tried to unite everyone, the current Congress government in Karnataka is dividing people in the name of caste and religion.

Amruth Murthy, Vice President of Kannada Koota of N. California and a member OFBJP, opined that Basavanna is more relevant as a social reformer in today’s world. Basavanna has inspired all of us to fight for caste equality and women empowerment, he said.

Anil Surpur, a community leader condemned Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi for resorting to divisive politics in Karnataka while not understanding Basavanna’s preachings. Surpur remembered Rahul Gandhi’s failed attempt to recite Basavanna’s vachana during his speech in Karnataka and how he made a mockery of himself.

Rajesh Munavalli, a VSNA member, was disappointed with current Congress party government in Karnataka for doing the opposite of Basavanna’s preachings and he wished Congress party does not come to power again to create further divide society.

Sadashiv Kudlamath, a VSNA member, shared a historic incident during Basavanna’s social reforming by facilitating an inter-caste marriage between a girl and a boy who were deemed to be from upper/lower castes. This incident was followed by massacre of Basavanna’s followers and thus they spread across India to save their lives while sharing Basava’s preachings.

Kiran Maiya, a community member reminded everyone about PM Modi’s statement while addressing Parliament that “It was Basavanna who gave democracy to India not the Congress”.

Shiva Goudar, a VSNA member, recited a Basavanna’s vachana – “Marava kandalli suttuvarayya” and explained how Basavanna condemned blind rituals and worked for the goodness of all.

Judhajit Sen, in charge of Bengal Cell of OFBJP – N, CA Zone, requested all to stand united with BJP as it is trying to unite people unlike Congress party.

Prakash Bilodi, of VSNA called on people of Karnataka to stop the politicization of Basavanna’s philosophy in the name of separate religion.

Siddu Rati, of VSNA shared his childhood days spent in the spiritual city of Kudala Sangama, where Basavanna spent his final days. He requested all to work together to see that Basava philosophy is practiced in reality.

Paddu Govindaraj, from Tamil community said that divisive forces are desperately working all over India in different states to divide societies. He called on people of Indian diaspora to unite in stopping this menace.

Anirban Kundu, of Bengali community, remembered his engineering days while studying at a Lingayat college in Karnataka. He called for mobilizing support for Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in their efforts to unite India.

Joydeep Dey, a member of OFBJP – N. CA Zone, was thrilled to be part of the event. He learned about Basavanna when PM Modi inaugurated a statue of Basavanna in London last year.

Many attendees from non-Kannada communities thanked PM Modi for bringing Guru Basavanna’s knowledge to them.

Chandru Bhambhra thanked everyone for attending the event and concluded the program with a thundering slogan “When we have come together to bow down in front of Guru Basavanna, no power can stop BJP from winning in Karnataka”.

India Post News Service

