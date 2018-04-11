Ohmkaram brings Kerala arts to St Louis

ST LOUIS: Ohmkaram sponsored program ‘Kerala Express’ at John Burroughs High School auditorium in St Louis on March 31 was a visual and auditory treat captivating over 400 members in attendance.

Kerala Express was a medley of various performing arts unique to Kerala, including Theyyam, Kathakali, Mohiniyattam, Thiruvathira Kali, Puli Kali, Thumbi Thullal, Bharathanatyam, Chendamelam, Sopanam and Panchavadyam.

Ohmkaram artists had created a temple backdrop on the stage for these performances, apt for this event since these are temple art forms. Graced by more than sixty performers from Natyalaya School of Arts (Indianapolis), Natyakala Dance Group (Minneapolis), Kalashetra (Chicago), and Natyapadhanjali School of Dance (St. Louis), it was a performance to remember.

The show began with the blowing of the conch shell, lighting of lamp and a melodious prayer. The rhythms of Chendamelam (play of drums) by the Chicago Kalashetra troupe followed and were enthralling. The age-old storytelling dance form of Kathakali played out Krishnaleela’s ‘Kaliya Mardhanam’ with expressive gestures, colorful make up & costumes. Paired along with the graceful movements of Mohini Attam it was a treat to watch.

Guru Smt. Vrinda Sunil & troupe of Natyalaya School of Arts, Indianapolis displayed splendid showmanship. They also presented the dance drama portrayal of life of the Keralite King Maharaja Swathi Thirunaal who was a big patron of music, dance & arts. The divine dances of Theyyam by Guru Smt Sona Nair and team of Natyakala Dance Group, Minneapolis was spellbinding. Bharatnathyam by Guru Smt. Prathibha Sudhir and troupe of Natyapadhanjali school of dance presented the story of Lord Krishna in his feminine form as Mohini. the breathtaking dramatic reenactment of the ‘Kurma Avatar’, the second of the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu.

Other notable performances included the Thumbi Thullal, Thiruvathira Kali, Puli Kali or Tiger dance and the Harvest dances. Most memorable events include the grandiose entry of the noble Asura King Mahabali and the significance of the festival of Onam. A fit end to the evening was in the nostalgic rendering of Pancha-Vadhyam (combination of five musical instruments consisting of different types of drums, hand-held clapper & percussion).

Ohmkaram is a St Louis, Missouri, USA based Malayalee Hindu Cultural organization. It conducts about six programs for its members annually while organizing a special program with artistes from India and other states in America. This is the third annual event conducted by Ohmkaram. It also conducts Malayalam classes for those who are interested.

Ohmkaram also provide annual scholarship to financially challenged bright students in Kerala.

Ashwin Patel

