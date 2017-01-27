ORF top think tank in India: global report

NEW DELHI: Delhi-based Observer Research Foundation has emerged as the top think tank in the country, according to a global report.

ORF bagged the top spot in the country in the China, India, Japan and the Republic of Korea category, according to the latest “Global Go To Think Tank Index Report”.

IDSA has been ranked the seventh best, Centre for Civil Society 15th, Centre for Policy Research 18th, ICRIER 21st, CSDS 36th, TERI 34th, Centre for Science and Environment 66th and Brookings India 75th, the ORF said in a statement.

In the Asia region category, ORF got the fifth position in the list of 90 think tanks, while the first rank was retained by the Korea Development Institute, Republic of Korea, in the index prepared annually by the Lauder Institute, Pennsylvania University, the US.

ORF was ranked the highest Indian think tank in the categories of “Best Managed Think Tanks”, “Think Tanks with Best Use of Internet”, “Best Institutional Collaboration Involving Two or More Think Tanks” and “Think Tanks with the most Innovative Policy Ideas/Proposals”.–PTI