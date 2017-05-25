Please set up your API key!

India Post

Orlando Bloom wants the right superhero movie

May 25
11:35 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Shanghai: Star of the movies, such as Troy, Pirates of the Caribbean and more, Orlando Bloom has strikingly not worked in a superhero film. The Lord of the Rings actor said “When it comes to superhero movies, I would love to do the right kind that would be fantastic. There are a couple of characters that are really interesting but I have never not been open to any of that stuff. It is really about timing.”

He also said that as he has already worked with Hollywood’s 2 popular film franchises, it might be difficult for his fans to accept him in a superhero movie.

However, he still considers working in a superhero movie “fantastic”.

“I think when you had two big franchise successes like I have, you become very identified in something. Then it is sometimes hard for people to envision you doing other things.” bloom stated. He continued saying, “Since I finished Pirates, I did Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, some smaller movies that I wanted to try and have a performance piece. Some of them worked, some did not but I had great experiences working in them.” -PTI

Comments

comments

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top




  • E-paper




  • Subscribe To Our Mailing List


    Your e-mail will be secure with us. We will not share your information with anyone !

    Enter your email address:

    other subscribing options
  • Facebook

  • Comments

    comments

  • Download Media Kit




ARCHIVES

LATEST ARTICLES

 Breaking News
  • Orlando Bloom wants the right superhero movie Shanghai: Star of the movies, such as Troy, Pirates of the Caribbean and more, Orlando Bloom has strikingly not worked in a superhero film. The Lord of the Rings actor...
  • Disha Patani and Farhan Akhtar might team up for a thriller According to reports, Ashutosh Gowarikar has shifted to a new project after ‘Mohenjo Daro’ and might sign Disha Patani and Farhan Akhtar for the same. Titled as ‘Honeymoon’, the movie...
  • Baahubali 2: Hindi Version sets record for Highest 4th Friday Starring Prabhas and Rana Daggubati, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion has set the record for the highest 4th Friday. Challenging the upcoming flicks, the movie has earned as much as Rs...
  • Chishti gets life-time achievement award CHICAGO: Hasan Chishti, a long-time resident of Chicago, was presented with the Life Time Achievement Award for his outstanding Service and Literary Contribution during the recent Osmania University Centenary Celebrations...
  • St Louis health fair a big success ST LOUIS: The Health Fair at Mahatma Gandhi Center, St. Louis, sponsored by Hindu temple of St. Louis, Mahatma Gandhi Center, on Saturday May 20,2017 met with a huge success...
  
© 2017 Copyright . All Rights reserved.
Developed by

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.