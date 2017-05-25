Orlando Bloom wants the right superhero movie

Shanghai: Star of the movies, such as Troy, Pirates of the Caribbean and more, Orlando Bloom has strikingly not worked in a superhero film. The Lord of the Rings actor said “When it comes to superhero movies, I would love to do the right kind that would be fantastic. There are a couple of characters that are really interesting but I have never not been open to any of that stuff. It is really about timing.”

He also said that as he has already worked with Hollywood’s 2 popular film franchises, it might be difficult for his fans to accept him in a superhero movie.

However, he still considers working in a superhero movie “fantastic”.

“I think when you had two big franchise successes like I have, you become very identified in something. Then it is sometimes hard for people to envision you doing other things.” bloom stated. He continued saying, “Since I finished Pirates, I did Romeo and Juliet on Broadway, some smaller movies that I wanted to try and have a performance piece. Some of them worked, some did not but I had great experiences working in them.” -PTI

Comments

comments