Osmania VC meets Consul General Ms Bhushan

CHICAGO: Vice Chancellor of Osmania University Prof. S Ramachandram called on Indian Consul General Smt. Neeta Bhushan in her chambers at NBC Tower Building, Chicago on May 17. He held wide-ranging discussions on a number of subjects ranging from professional education in India and the US, the wide scope of learning from each other’s core competencies and competitive advantages.

“Though USA has been a hot destination for Indian students for their professional studies, there is need to multiply the possibilities of the US students undertaking short term visits to India to understand it’s fascinating culture under their International Immersion Programs”, Prof Ramachandram suggested.

He further discussed with the Consul General the ambitious plans of Osmania University in the domains of student and faculty exchange, lectures through video conferencing, joint degree programs and a number of other initiatives of mutual benefit to the universities in India and the USA.

The Consul General underlined the need to further diversify and enrich the collaboration among the universities in India and the USA considering the surging tide of globalization. She said the Office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago will be pleased to help Osmania University in its campaign aimed at making the content of its educational programs both local and global in terms of their relevance.

She suggested that Prof Ramachandram submit a concept paper indicating the ways and means in which the office of the Consulate General of India in Chicago may be of help to Osmania University in its endeavours.

Recently, Professor Ramachandram participated in high-profile Centenary Celebrations of Osmania University as the Chief Guest, organised by Glory of Hyderabad in Chicago.

Ashfaq Syed

Comments

comments