Out in open
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor are hitting the headlines of late for their alleged love affair. However, the two have not come out in open about it yet. But that does not stop them from of being spotted together.
Asked about her wedding rumours, Malaika said she never answers a personal question not because she is shy or whatever but she just doesn’t feel comfortable talking about her personal life. She also stated that everyone is aware of her life and that she doesn’t need to be talking about it. She added that she is just enjoying her life and that it’s beautiful and precious.
Malaika Arora was previously married to Salman Khan’s brother Arbaaz Khan. But, the duo separated in 2016 due to some personal reasons.