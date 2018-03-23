Outstanding issues between India, Pak can be resolved through dialogue: Envoy

NEW DELHI: All outstanding issues between India and Pakistan, including Kashmir, can be resolved through dialogue, which will usher in an “era of peace and stability” in South Asia, Pakistan High Commissioner to India Sohail Mahmood said today.

Mahmood said Pakistan has sought peaceful and good neighborly relations with all countries in South Asia including India.

Talking to reporters after hoisting his country’s flag to mark Pakistan’s National Day at the Pakistan High Commission, the envoy said he hoped there would be space for diplomacy and efforts to begin dialogue which helps the two countries resolve their differences and a move towards bilateral relations.

“In the context of foreign relations especially in South Asia, Pakistan continues to follow the policy of peaceful neighborhood and in that context, Pakistan has sought peaceful and good neighborly relations with all countries in South Asia including India,” he said.

He said that Pakistan seeks such relation on the basis of the equality and mutual respect.

“We have always sought solution of all outstanding disputes through dialogue and we believe that all outstanding issues including Kashmir if they are resolved through dialogue, it will usher in an era of peace, stability and prosperity in South Asia,” the Pakistani envoy said.

He also said the 2018 marks 70 years of India and Pakistan after Independence in 1947, and it is important to reflect how the last 70 years have gone and resolve that the next 70 years would be different.

At the Pakistan High Commission, various cultural programs were organized to mark Pakistan National Day.-PTI

Comments

comments