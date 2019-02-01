Something went wrong with the connection!

Over Rs 240 crore budget for training of babus abroad & in India

February 01
16:56 2019
NEW DELHI: Over Rs 240 crore was allocated to the Personnel Ministry for domestic and foreign training of bureaucrats and augmenting necessary infrastructure during the next fiscal, according to the interim Budget presented by Finance Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Of the total allocation of Rs 241.81 crore for 2019-20, which is about 24 per cent more than the revised allocation of Rs 194.76 crore for the ongoing fiscal, Rs 79.06 crore was earmarked for the ministry to meet establishment-related expenditure of the Delhi-based Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) and the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) in Mussoorie.

Both the ISTM and LBSNAA conduct several training programmes for Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers and all other levels of secretarial functionaries with exposure to rules, regulations and aptitude.

Under a separate head, Rs 162.75 crore was allocated for the next fiscal for training schemes. It includes upgradation of the LBSNAA to a centre of excellence and augmentation of training facilities at ISTM.

A sum of Rs 30.26 crore was allocated for transparency watchdog Central Information Commission (CIC) and the government’s head-hunter Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) for the next fiscal to meet their establishment- related expenditure.

A total of Rs 29.27 crore was allocated to the CIC and the PESB for 2018-19.

The Central Administrative Tribunals (CATs), which are entrusted with the redressal of grievances of public servants, have been allocated Rs 119.46 crore for 2018-19 to meet establishment-related expenditure.

It has been given Rs 115.73 crore for the ongoing financial year, as per the revised allocation.

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC), which conducts various recruitment examination for central government jobs, was allocated Rs 239.97 crore to meet establishment-related expenditure, including those on the conduct of examinations for recruitment of lower grade staff in central ministries or departments.

The revised allocation for the SSC is Rs 227.11 crore for the current fiscal. PTI

