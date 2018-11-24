Something went wrong with the connection!

OYO launches 40-room hotel in Jaipur

November 24
11:50 2018
JAIPUR: OYO chain of hotels on Friday launched its Jaipur’s second Townhouse hotel, taking the total number of townhouse hotels to 51 in the country.

The townhouse, a 40-room hotel, is located in Lalkothi.

OYO chief operating officer Ankit Tondon said that the townhouse concept was launched last year and has received a good response from the customers.

Tondon informed that the company has an aggressive plan to increase the number of townhouse to 400 by 2019.

“In Rajasthan, we plan to launch 20 townhouses in three cities, he said. PTI

