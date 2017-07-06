Please set up your API key!

Oz Yoga & Texas Co ask to remove Ganesha leggings

July 06
05:06 2017
QUEENSLAND, (Aus): A Gold Coast based activewear company “Flow Yoga Wear” removed leggings carrying images of Lord Ganesha from website after huge protest from Indians calling it “highly inappropriate”. A Pharr (Texas) based athletic clothing company “Miami Fitwear” was also urged for immediate withdrawal of leggings carrying images of Lord Ganesha.

The protest spearhead by Rajan Zed, President of Universal Society of Hinduism and backed by a number of other organizations including NRI Press Club Chicago made it a point that Lord Ganesh leggings were highly disgusting and disrespectful.

They welcomed the reports that the firm has taken off the leggings from website but are still waiting for a formal apology from Flow Yoga Wear and its CEO,
Hinduism was the oldest and third largest religion of the world with about 1.1 billion adherents and a rich philosophical thought and it should not be taken frivolously. Symbols of any faith, larger or smaller, should not be mishandled. Lord Ganesha is worshipped as god of wisdom and remover of obstacles and is invoked before the beginning of any major undertaking, Rajan maintained.

Products of Flow Yoga Wear; whose tagline is “Lovingly Made in Australia” and which claims to “promote ethical wear”; include leggings, tops, tees, necklaces and kimono.

Besides selling online, Flow Yoga Wear, which is the inspiration of Gold Coast local Kylie Morris, also has stockiest in New South Wales, Victoria and Queensland. Product description of Ganesha Leggings, which was claimed to be “100% Australian made and designed”, stated: “Grant us Always New Energy, Spirit & Happiness Lord Ganesha!”

Madhu Patel & India Post News Service

