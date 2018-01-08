‘Padmavat’ to release on January 25

MUMBAI: After facing several roadblocks, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s controversial film “Padmavati”, retitled “Padmavat”, seems set for a January 25 release, sources in Viacom18 Motion Pictures said today.

The film, mired in controversy over its plot line, has been given the go-ahead by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which has asked the makers to change the title and suggested some other modifications.

The film was earlier scheduled to be released on December 1.

Though Viacom 18 Motion Pictures and Sanjay Leela Bhansali have not released an official statement yet, sources in the production house confirmed that the film will release on January 25, a day before Republic Day.

“The film is releasing on January 25. There is no clarity when the official statement will be out regarding this,” sources in the Viacom18 Motion Pictures told PTI.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter to announce the release date.

“#Padmavat to release on 25 Jan 2018…#RepublicDayWeekend,” he tweeted.-PTI

